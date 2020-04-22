The Mobile delegation of Alabama's Democratic Legislators are teaming up once again to push the message of COVID-19 safety.
This time, they've done a Public Service Announcement set to air through local cable providers and news outlets.
While it seems like they're a broken record, saying the same thing over and over again like wash your hands, wear a face masks, and stay home, they said they're hammering this message in, because of people's actions.
“These are trying times but I want you to know that although we are apart we are still together,” said Senator Vivian Figures, (D) Alabama.
You'll probably start to hear those words a lot more now and these as well.
“Yes we are. I’m remind you to stay 6 feet a part from others,” said Representative Napoleon Bracy, (D) Alabama.
“And remember wash your hands for 20 seconds and wear a mask,” said Representative Adline Clark, (D) Alabama.
“Better yet, I’m urging you to stay home. That’s the best protection against COVID-19,” added Representative Sam Jones, (D) Alabama.
The messages urging folks to take safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic in hopes that this will help flatten the curve.
“That we are concerned about the citizens of Alabama. That we love the people that we represent and we want them to be safe. But the only way that we can do that and protect themselves is by following these precautionary measures,” Senator Figures explained.
These legislators said their message about COVID-19 safety is especially for African Americans.
“The disproportionate number with African-Americans as we know are because of the underlying health conditions. You already suffer with high blood pressure or diabetes or obesity name a few of those things. Asthma, COPD, or any kind of respiratory element. Then you are more susceptible to be infected number 1. Of course much of that comes from not having quality healthcare for people of color,” Figures explained.
Tuesday Governor Kay Ivey announced less than 1 percent of Alabama's population had been tested for COVID-19. Figures believes testing is of upmost importance if we want to get back to normal life.
She applauded the Governor for her decision to continue the stay at home order until April 30. She says we need to stay the course.
“It’s best that we wait that we make sure we know what we’re dealing with because quite honestly we don’t know what we’re dealing with because people haven’t been tested,” Figures explained.
So the message is both loud and clear, these leaders say it's up to us too at.
“Actions speak louder than words. It’ time for us to start thinking of others.”
