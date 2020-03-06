MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile doctor already facing trial on accusations of over-prescribing painkillers now must fight additional charges.
A federal grand jury has issued a new indictment adding 29 additional criminal counts against Dr. Chykeetra Shinnyette “Che Che” Maltbia, including health care fraud. The new indictment also charges her step-father, Leroy Ray Dotson.
Both defendants are set to be arraigned on the new charges next week. In addition to possible prison time if convicted, prosecutors are seeking a court order for her to surrender medical licenses in Alabama, Georgia and California, as well as nearly $200,000.
Authorities accuse Maltbia of writing prescriptions with no legitimate medical basis while operating Premier Medical Clinic. Dotson stands accused of along with his step-daughter of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute.
The new indictment also accuses Maltbia of defrauding the Medicare program by billing it for thousands of knee, back and shoulder braces that were not medically necessary or requested by the patients listed on the forms.
The new indictment accuses Maltbia of breaking the law with respect to prescriptions in the following ways:
- Giving some patients an initial physical but failing to do any physical examinations – or only cursory exams – during subsequent appointments.
- Post-dating written prescriptions so that certain patients could get painkillers when she was out of the office.
- Failing to adequately determine the suitability of certain patients for long-term opioid treatment.
- Failing to monitor some patients.
- Prescribing high doses opioids for some patients, putting some of them at risk.
The indictment lists 10 patients who got subscriptions in 2017.
In addition, the indictment accuses Maltbia and Dotson of engineering an elaborate Medicare fraud scheme. Authorities allege that a Medicare beneficiary would receive an unsolicited call from a Las Vegas firm identified in the indictment as “Company A,” which gathered basic medical information.
Maltbia then used that information during follow-up phone consultations through a second company based in Boca Raton, Florida, known as “Company B.” Authorities say it was Maltbia’s job to determine whether it was medically necessary for them to have the braces. The contract gave the doctor $20 if she determined the device was not necessary, $35 for consultations during the work day, and $40 for consultations on nights and weekends.
During a 17-month period, Maltbia ordered about 2,300 medical braces for more than 1,000 Medicare recipients, according to the indictment. Many were not necessary or requested, according to the indictment.
The scheme cost Medicare hundreds of thousands of dollars, according the indictment.
The drug charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The maximum for health care fraud is 10 years in prison. If convicted, the defendants likely would face less time under advisory guidelines.
(1) comment
Well we certainly need to get the crooks out of medical practice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.