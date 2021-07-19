MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Monday rejected a request by a Mobile doctor charged with manslaughter for permission to go on vacation.

Jonathan Nakhla, charged with a drunken-driving accident that caused the death of Samantha Thomas last August, has been out on bond. A typical condition of bond is that a defendant not leave the area without permission.

Nakhla had asked a judge to allow him to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a family vacation. He had promised not to drive and indicated he would be staying with his in-laws. Mobile County prosecutors objected.

After a hearing on Monday, Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty denied the request.