MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Monday rejected a request by a Mobile doctor charged with manslaughter for permission to go on vacation.
Jonathan Nakhla, charged with a drunken-driving accident that caused the death of Samantha Thomas last August, has been out on bond. A typical condition of bond is that a defendant not leave the area without permission.
Mobile doctor 'driving at an extreme high rate of speed' before deadly crash; alcohol may have played a role
Nakhla had asked a judge to allow him to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a family vacation. He had promised not to drive and indicated he would be staying with his in-laws. Mobile County prosecutors objected.
After a hearing on Monday, Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty denied the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.