MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The pool from which the federal court chooses potential jurors has not been updated and should be thrown out before a trial set for next month, the defendant’s lawyer argued Friday.

Dr. Chykeetra “Che Che” Maltbia stands accused of writing illegal prescriptions. Her attorney, Dennis Knizley, argued in a court filing that the Southern District of Alabama has not updated its list since the 2016 election. The court uses registered voters to select people for jury duty.

Under a plan adopted in 2009, the court system is supposed to refill the “master jury wheel” every four years, no later than March 31 in the year following the presidential election. But that has not been done, Knizley argues.

The defense court filing cites statements from Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill that the number of registered voters in 2020 set a new record, “shattering” the mark in 2016 and that 96 percent of eligible black voters were registered. Knizley told FOX10 News that not including these newly registered voters as potential jurors could disadvantage his client, who is African-American.

“The court is out of compliance with its own plan,” he told FOX10 News. “It could result in the dilution of minority representation in this upcoming jury pool.”

Jury selection currently is scheduled for June 28, with the trial to begin the following month.

Defense lawyer Gordon Armstrong made a similar attempt to delay the trial of Tia Pugh, who ultimately was convicted of an anti-riot charge. In addition to noting that the master jury wheel had not been updated, Armstrong pointed out that only five of the 55 people called for jury service were black. That worked out to 9 percent – far less than the black population in the Southern District.

The case went to trial, as scheduled, however.

The indictment against Maltbia accuses her of prescribing pain pills without a medical justification. She also faced allegations that she defrauded Medicare by billing it for thousands of knee, back and shoulder braces that were no medically necessary or requested by the patients listed on the forms. However, a judge later dismissed those charges at the request of prosecutors.

Knizley maintains his client has done nothing wrong.