MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile doctor accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a medical student is now charged with murder.
A grand jury handed up the indictment against Dr. Jonathan Nakhla.
Police said Nakhla was drunk and speeding when he crashed his Audi R8 Spyder along the I-65 Service Road on August 1, 2020. Samantha Thomas, a University of South Alabama medical student, was a passenger in Naklha's car and died in the wreck.
Investigators said the car rolled six times before landing in a ditch.
Nakhla suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was charged with manslaughter on August 10, 2020. After hearing evidence in the case, a Mobile County grand jury decided to upgrade the charge to murder.
According to court documents, investigators believe Nakhla was driving 138 miles per hour at the time of the crash. A police officer also testified in court that first responders told him Nakhla was worried about his expensive watch, couldn't believe his $200,000 car had been totaled and didn't seem concerned about Thomas.
