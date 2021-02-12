MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The Alabama Department of Public Health is now releasing a daily vaccine report that breaks down who exactly has gotten a shot.

Doctors say it shows what they have feared, African Americans seem to be hesitant to get vaccinated.

According to the report, more than 450,000 people have gotten their first dose in Alabama, but state numbers show only about 1 in 10 are African American.

“It shows that we have more work that needs to be done,” said Dr. Nina Ford Johnson, President of the Medical Society of Mobile County.

While African Americans are getting the vaccine, they are not getting vaccinated in proportion to their population in the state.

Doctors believe a lot of the hesitancy to get the shot in minority communities stems from the Tuskegee Experiment, but other barriers may also be to blame, like transportation issues and computer access.

“We’re having a lot to combat to get people vaccinated in the African American community that I don’t think will resolve in a couple months that continued conversations need to happen,” Dr. Ford Johnson said.

Health officials have been working to overcome the challenge, like recruiting pastors to get vaccinated to show the shot is safe.

Dr. Ford Johnson believes education will be the key especially since African Americans are being hit hard by the pandemic.

“Even though people see the funerals, they hear the horror stories, they see the flooded ICU beds that are littered with Black bodies they are still hesitant to get it,” she said. “So, there still needs to be more conversation and education that needs to take place.”

The Alabama vaccine report shows most of the shots have gone to women, White people and those between the ages of 16 and 64.

In an effort to reach high-risk and underserved communities, ADPH is asking for ideas to expand access.

Dr. Ford Johnson believes showing who is getting vaccinated is important.

“The more transparency we show will definitely help cause that’s what I think will allow people to get vaccinated more,” she said.

The data the state health department released is not complete.

Nearly 30% of those who have gotten a shot did not have their race reported.

