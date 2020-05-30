DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- If you have a dog listen up, there is a new dog park in town, but this one is a little different.
BrewHounds in Downtown Mobile is part bar and part dog park. A unique combination that is getting a lot of barks, thumbs up and paws in the air.
“We wanted a place where you can bring your dog they can run off leash, meet friends, socialize and you can also enjoy a beer while they do that,” said BrewHounds owner Meagan Harris.
BrewHounds is on Monroe Street in Downtown Mobile. There is nothing else like it in the area.
“Everybody is excited because they don’t have to keep their dog on leash, they can just let them roam and they can just have a fun time with their friends,” Harris said.
They say they have combined the things people love, drinking wine and cold beer and watching pups have fun.
Saturday’s grand opening is months in the making because of the coronavirus.
Those who showed up love the unique new addition downtown and that there are “rufferees” who will be watching to keep the peace as the dogs play.
“I like that I can just sit down and relax, chill, have a cold brew,” said Jim Stanton. “My wife can have a glass of wine and we don’t have to constantly be monitoring our dog.”
There is a cost to enter and dogs do have to be vaccinated.
For more information, click here.
