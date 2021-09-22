More than a million dollars coming to the downtown airport in Mobile.

Renovations are currently underway that haven't taken place in over two decades.

The Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry says the goal is to have this project completed and up and running by the end of October.

Five airports across the state were awarded more than $4 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Downtown Mobile Airport is one of those five receiving $1.3 million.

Curry says they have big plans on how to use the money.

"That'll be used for convert extension and for some tree clearing," Curry explained. "The objective of the airport is to have those projects completed in conjunction with finishing the rehabilitation of the runway."

Curry says the runway hasn't had any work done to it in over 20 years, so it's long overdue.

"This is not abnormal for an asphalt runway, but what we need along with opening a new terminal is a brand new runway," Curry said.

Thankfully the airport hasn’t run into any safety issues for the public.

"No safety concerns, not at all. The runway is inspected annually by the FAA so there were no safety concerns," the president explained. "But we were able to repair it and rehabilitate it in time to work in conjunction with opening the new airport here in another couple of years."

Curry says none of these renovations will interfere with passengers' experience.

The public will have the chance to see the renovations firsthand as the airport will be hosting a 5k run, as more details will be announced soon.