With Frontier pulling out of Mobile's Downtown Airport, for now, FOX10 News is digging deeper to find out more about the airport's future.
Frontier announced it will stop service here in a little over three months, on April 22nd.
So what does that mean in terms of money spent to build the airport facility, and what happens to it now?
First, where did the money come from to build the new terminal and set up operations at Brookley.
Not from the City of Mobile.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "We did not put any money into the new airport."
Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry says all the money came from the Mobile Airport Authority: cash, no bond issue.
Curry says the Authority spent $5 million on the terminal and $3 million on security upgrades from an annual $15 million dollar budget.
He says Frontier Airlines was operating under a two-year incentive program designed to attract new airlines, so, it wasn't paying any fees, and the airport won't miss any money.
Curry says Frontier’s departure won’t affect the long-term plan to relocate commercial flights from Mobile Regional Airport, except maybe speed it up a little since there will be more space.
And Tuesday, Airbus moves out of space it was using in the building.
When asked about the possibility of an empty terminal, Mayor Stimpson said, "First off, I hope it's not going to be sitting empty."
Stimpson says he knows the Airport Authority is working with other airlines to let them know there's space available.
And the mayor says past Frontier flights out of Brookley packed with passengers have made a statement.
Stimpson said, "We have proven that people will fly out of Brookley and we have proven the airplane will be full."
Stimpson blames Frontier leaving on what he calls a chain reaction.
Boeing 737 MAX jets are grounded after two crashes, and Stimpson says Southwest Airlines, in reaction to that, had to close operations at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Stimpson said, "Frontier saw an opportunity to move into Newark, and, so, Frontier is going to take advantage of a bigger market, a bigger footprint, and, so, unfortunately, Mobile ends up, you know, on the short end of that."
But the mayor believes, next year at this time, there will be more activity at Mobile Downtown Airport.
