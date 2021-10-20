It was a big day Wednesday at Mobile's downtown airport.

Its main runway reopened after being closed for more than five months for resurfacing. The new runway brings the city one step closer to moving commercial passenger flights from the regional airport in West Mobile to the downtown airport.

The Mobile Airport Authority was granted $9.1 million to make the necessary improvements. In addition to resurfacing the runway, crews also installed new LED lights, made improvements to drainage, and enhanced the navigational approach.

"This is just one step along the way. You know, it takes a long time to build a new airport and essentially that's what we're doing. So it started, it starts today with the new runway," said Chris Curry.

In the last five years, the airport authority and the FAA invested $32 million in the push to relocate commercial air service to downtown Mobile.