MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Drivers across the Port City are feeling the pain at the pump. AAA reports the average price of gas in Alabama is $2.88 a gallon. But Mobile is sitting above average at $2.95 a gallon. That's four cents higher than this time last month. The increase is creating some challenges for local

“I deliver for Uber Eats so my profits are tied directly to gas prices," says Bachman.

Scott Bachman says he’s had to hunt for gas stations that still have low prices like this Raceway on Government Street. He and other drivers say it’s been worth it. Even if it means going out of their way.

“The Chevron by my house is I think is $2.98. I can’t see paying $2.98 a gallon when I can pay $2.74., $2.75," says Bachman. "Twenty, twenty-five cents a gallon that’s a lot of money.”

“That’s why I stopped here today to be honest with you," said Paul. "I live on the Parkway and on the Parkway it’s $2.97 and here it’s twenty cents cheaper.

The last price increase comes from the two cents gas tax increase that went into effect last Friday. That was the last part of an overall ten cents tax increase from the Rebuild Alabama Act that was passed in 2019. The money from the gas tax is used to help fund road and bridge projects across Alabama. The increase causing some mixed reactions from drivers.

“The roads right now are fine," said Reed. "The economy’s hurting, we’re hurting. Like I said we need things to stay as close as they can to cheap right now.”

“I understand the reasoning but it’s still another increase in gas prices,” said Bachman.

While gas prices continue to climb drivers agree they hope the end is in sight for the increases.

“It’ll probably take a little bit, but I think it will eventually start going back down,” said Allen.

AAA says some of the increases are due to economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic but they add that relief could be in sight if crude oil production increases soon.