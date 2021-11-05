A never ending nightmare for one Mobile family, as they are still waiting for answers after being involved in a drive-by shooting.

Shane Turner was shot twice while he, his wife Emily, and their two daughters were in the car.

The shooting happened back on September 18 but officials haven't provided many new details since then.

Officials with Mobile Police say they haven't been able to identify the shooter's car, and that's leaving the Turner family looking for answers.

The victim's wife Emily Turner says the family was on their way home around 7:00 that evening, after getting ice cream.

Turner says that's when bullets started flying on Cottage Hill Road, striking their car.

"It didn't sound like a gun but I could smell...I thought it was fireworks. But I could smell them and then all of a sudden I heard Shane, he started screaming that he had been shot," Turner explained. "Our car was hit eleven times, they found I think twenty shell casings. So I mean they shot twenty bullets at Cottage Hill and Azalea Road."

Mobile Police say surveillance video from that night does not clearly show where the shots came from.

With recent violent crimes happening across the Port City, Turner doesn't want this investigation to get lost in the mix.

"I don't blame them for not having enough evidence," Turner said. "The one time I did go and meet with the detective to see the video, did not communicate well with me at all. Definitely hurt my feelings."

Turner hopes that after two months in the hospital her husband Shane will be back home next week, but it won't be in the same way.

"He had his spleen removed, a kidney removed. He has fractured vertebrae's. He has a spinal cord injury," Turner said. "So he will be coming home in a wheelchair and it will be a very long road ahead of him."

Fortunately the couple’s two young children were not hurt in that drive-by shooting.