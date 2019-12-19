MOBILE, Ala. – At approximately 6:45 P.M. on December 18th, MFRD companies were dispatched to the area of Brucewood Drive East for reports of a residential property on fire in the area. Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke flowing from a single-story home, with flames visible on one side of the structure.
The home’s single occupant was able to safely evacuate prior to MFRD’s arrival on the scene. In fewer than 20 minutes, suppression teams had successfully extinguished the majority of the fire.
Complaining of moderate chest pain and difficulty breathing, the resident was treated at the scene and later transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. An MFRD firefighter suffered a significant lower leg injury during fire scene operations. He was quickly treated and transported to a local hospital. No updates are available at this time regarding the conditions of either patients.
Fire Investigators continue to examine details of the incident in order to determine what caused the fire.
