UPDATE: According to MFRD, the child is alive and breathing now.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed that units responded to a home at Taylor Place after a toddler was found in a pool.
Officials say they received reports of a 4-year-old male unconscious in a pool. The child is being transported to a local hospital. MFR said life-saving efforts are being administered.
This is a developing story.
