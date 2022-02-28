(Mobile Fire-Rescue) -- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department celebrates the achievements and rich legacies of Mobile's men and women of color in the fire service and EMS.

For decades, black firefighters have given their lives, contributing wisdom, experience, and their bodies enhancing Mobile's fire department and protecting the City of Mobile.

From Creole firefighters and the first all-African American fire company to the organization of the Professional Black Firefighters Association and the first black women to serve as firefighters in Mobile, African American firefighters have blazed trails in the fire service for many generations.

Black history, though, is not just a long-since-passed era. Black history is now, with many active duty firefighters representing historic achievements all their own:

• Deputy Chief Alex Trenier and FF John Michael Trenier, continue their storied, family lineage, with Trenier family members serving as Mobile firefighters in almost every generation for more than 120 years.

• Firefighter Ann Williams is the first African-American woman hired as a Firefighter by the City of Mobile, currently serving 26+ years. Five African-American women have since joined MFRD in the past 3 years.

• With more than 40 years of active service, District Chief Elbert Cross is the longest-tenured black firefighter in the history of Mobile County.

• Hired with Recruit Class 21-01, Paramedic Firefighter Damonique Evans officially becomes the first black woman to serve the City of Mobile as a Paramedic Firefighter.

Black history IS Mobile history. Mobile firefighters continue to pioneer for culture change and progress toward a future of opportunity, through diversity, equity, and inclusion.