Mobile Fire-Rescue Department hosts Smoke Alarm Blitz

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) is hosting a Smoke Alarm Blitz on July 17, 2021 from 10:00-14:00 hours at the Michael Figures Community Center, 658 Donald Street.

Mobile firefighters will canvas neighborhoods in the Toulmonville community, installing up to 3 free smoke alarms for registered Mobile residences.

In 2021, the City of Mobile has seen 5 fire-related fatalities and dozens of fire-related injuries. In an effort to ensure that such tragedies don’t continue to occur in our communities, the Mobile Fire Rescue Department has partnered with the American Red Cross and the Alabama Fire College, offering smoke alarms and installation to all Mobilians at no cost.

Working smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety, providing early warnings in fire emergencies, and allowing occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures. MFRD plans to host a quarterly blitz in a Mobile community in hopes to greatly reduce the risk of fire-related injuries and fatalities.

Mobile residents may pre-register by visiting www.cityofmobile.org/fire or calling (251) 208-7484. Registration for free smoke alarms will also be available the morning of the Smoke Alarm Blitz.