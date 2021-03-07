MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department were dispatched at 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a reported house fire in the 900 block of Texas Street.

Fire officials say when crews arrived at the scene there was thick black smoke coming from the residence. The occupants of the home evacuated before fire crews arrived. A search of the building found no victims inside.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames that were discovered in the attic. Fire officials report that one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the process of putting out the fire. That firefighter was assessed at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.