Thanksgiving is only a few hours away, so a lot of families will be pre-heating those ovens pretty soon.

The oven's not the only thing getting fired up, frying turkeys has become hugely popular, but you have to be very careful.

It's important to keep a fire extinguisher nearby, because if it's not done right you may need it.

Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue says there are plenty of ways to prevent mishaps from happening.

"Rule number one is that you cannot, cannot, cannot safely cook in your kitchen while you're in another room," Millhouse said. "Rule number two make sure that you have working smoke alarms in your home. Make sure you don't have kids and pets anywhere around what you're cooking."

Millhouse says Thanksgiving is a peak time for an increase in home cooking fires, especially when it comes to using open flames.

"If you're going to fry a turkey we don't recommend an open flame for anything," Millhouse encouraged.

To take some of that stress off families, The Shrimp Lady in Satsuma took orders to fry people's turkeys.

Manager Mike McKinley says a lot of preparation went into doing this.

"To start with when you frying turkey you need to make sure that turkey is not frozen in any shape, form, or fashion," McKinley said. "The less water the better."

McKinley says they took almost thirty orders this year to fry and smoke turkeys.

He uses a special set up to make sure he doesn't get hurt because he has had mishaps in the past.

"At the time I had a dog and the dog got a little bit close to my rig I had set up at that time it was different from this," McKinley said. "And he hit the table and the table fell over, hit the pot, and the pot fell over."

One last piece of advice from the fire department is that if you plan to fry your turkey never do it under a car port or in the grass.

Set an area up away so that you can prevent any issues.