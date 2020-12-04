MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department welcomes its newest group of fire academy recruits with Fire Recruit Class 20-02.
Beginning Monday, December 7th, 31 recruits (including 1 Saraland Fire Department and 1 Chickasaw Fire Department) embark on a 20-week training program, including basic medical and fire scene operations and tactics, in hopes of becoming Mobile’s next firefighters.
Recruits will undergo approximately 10-weeks of Fire School, learning various aspects of the fire service through a combination of classroom-style lectures and action-based drills and real-life simulations.
From fire ground operations to vehicle extrication and hazardous materials awareness, Fire School attendees will learn first-hand the necessary operations for protecting the citizens of Mobile.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) School immediately follows completion of fire school, preparing recruits for National Registry examination, focusing on topics such as scene safety, patient assessment, basic medical care, and emergency vehicle operations.
Recruits will commit much of their time to book studies, practical applications, job performance tasks, and hospital and ambulance rotations before obtaining licensure.
Citizens have an opportunity at an in-depth look at the journey of MFRD firefighter recruits by following the Mobile Fire-Rescue Training Center page via Facebook.
Fire Recruit Class 20-02 has an anticipated completion date for Spring 2021.
