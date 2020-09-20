Mobile Fire-Rescue District Chief hurt after man running from police crashes into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile Fire-Rescue district chief was hurt Sunday afternoon after a man running from police crashed into their vehicle in Downtown Mobile.
Officers went to a hotel on the I-65 Service Road around 1:45 p.m. after getting a call about a man armed with a gun. Police spotted the suspect's vehicle in the area and the driver took off. The chase made its way to Government Street at Bayou Street where the suspect crashed into a Mobile Fire-Rescue vehicle driven by a district chief.
The district chief was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their name was not released by MPD.
Police said the suspect took off on foot after the wreck and was chased down by officers. He's identified at 19-year-old Maurice Lewis.
Officers said they found a gun and ecstasy in his wrecked vehicle.
Lewis is charged with resisting arrest, DUI, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
