MOBILE, Ala. (MFR)– The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is proud to announce Frederick Josh Vaughn as the Firefighter of the Month for January 2020. Fire Service Driver Frederick J. Vaughn began his career with Mobile Fire-Rescue in January 2000 and was promoted to the rank of Fire Service Driver in August 2007. Vaughn is currently assigned to Engine 11 at the Willett Fire Station on South Broad Street.
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, while off duty, Driver Vaughn came upon a motor vehicle accident involving an injured motorcyclist lying in roadway. Driver Vaughn intervened, physically stabilizing and immobilizing the injured patient’s cervical spine.
Vaughn contacted emergency dispatch, requesting aid and effectively conveying the patient’s condition to Communications personnel while waiting for emergency response to arrive.
After the arrival of emergency units and stabilization of patient, Driver Vaughn assisted crews, continuing to provide pre-hospital care until the patient was successfully loaded into the ambulance.
Driver Vaughn’s actions show his dedication to service and duty to act, even while off duty. Words and awards cannot adequately represent the appreciation of the City of Mobile or the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.