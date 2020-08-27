MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue has confirmed that multiple units are on the scene of a commercial building fire at 7100 Airport Boulevard and Cody Road.
Steven Millhouse with Fire-Rescue said flames were visible from the business, EZ Auto Finance.
At this time there are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story.
