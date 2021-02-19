MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- It did not take long for fast-moving flames to consume two homes on Dr. Thomas Avenue on Wednesday.

Firefighters arriving just minutes after the first calls for help at 6:24PM.

Mobile Fire Rescue radio traffic paints a picture as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

“This is going to be a working fire,” one firefighter on scene said.

As the flames tore through two homes, the situation quickly became direr once dispatch alerted that someone was missing.

“All units responding to 769 Dr. Thomas Avenue North, we received an additional call saying someone’s possibly trapped in the residence,” dispatch said.

On scene, firefighters immediately started setting up.

“Come on with the water, come on with the water,” one firefighter said. “Give truck 4 a hand and give me a good primary.”

During the initial search in heavy smoke, firefighters did not appear to find anyone in the homes.

“Be advised the backdoor was open and the backdoor is in the bedroom so they possibly made their way out,” a firefighter said.

But at some point, they made a grim discovery in one of the homes, finding the two victims dead. Family members identified them as Tony and Leila Lewis.

ATF says they are still working to figure out the cause of the fire and ATF’s bomb data center is also assisting.