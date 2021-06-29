MOBILE, Ala. – Fireworks are often used to mark special occasions, sporting events, and holidays. However, the City of Mobile maintains ordinances banning the use, sale, and possession of fireworks.

As the Fourth of July Weekend quickly approaches, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is reminding citizens that the use of fireworks within the city is strictly prohibited.

Each year in the United States, fireworks injure thousands of civilians and cause thousands of fires. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that fireworks were responsible for three of every five brush/grass/woods fires from 2014-2018. Civilian injuries, particularly in children, rise as a result of improper and unsafe fireworks use.

Mobile’s first responders record increases in fireworks-related fires and injuries during the Fourth of July weekend.

Mobile Fire-Rescue encourages the public to attend Mobile’s Fourth of July celebration at Cooper Riverside Park to safely enjoy professional fireworks displays.