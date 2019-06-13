According to Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse one person was found deceased in an early morning apartment fire at the Edgewood Villa Apartments on Neshota Dr off Dauphin Island Parkway.
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire call this morning after reports of heavy smoke. When firefighters entered the apartment they report finding a pot on the stove which had smothered itself out. Firefighters found a body in one of the rooms.
The Mobile Police are now investigating the cause of death
