MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Units with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department on Monday morning responded to a fire at the Linx Plaza Apartments on Airport Boulevard.
Firefighters first arriving at the scene just before 7 a.m. reported heavy smoke showing from one of the buildings at 6960 Airport Blvd.
By 8 a.m., the affected apartment units had been evacuated and the fire extinguished. There has been no report of injuries.
It appears two apartments were damaged.
FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities for more information.
