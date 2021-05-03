Linx apartments fire

Fire crews are shown Monday, May 3, 2021, on the scene of an apartment fire at Linx Plaza Apartments on Airport Boulevard in Mobile, Ala.
Linx Apartments fire damage

Apartments units were damaged by a fire at Linx Plaza Apartments in Mobile on Monday morning, May 3, 2021.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Units with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department on Monday morning responded to a fire at the Linx Plaza Apartments on Airport Boulevard.

Firefighters first arriving at the scene just before 7 a.m. reported heavy smoke showing from one of the buildings at 6960 Airport Blvd.

By 8 a.m., the affected apartment units had been evacuated and the fire extinguished. There has been no report of injuries.

It appears two apartments were damaged.

FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities for more information.

