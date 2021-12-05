MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Fire crews with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department on Sunday afternoon are on the scene of a trailer fire on San Marino Drive.

According to officials with MFRD when fire crews arrived on the scene in the 7100 block of San Marino Drive heavy smoke and flames were coming from a single trailer at the location.

Fire officials say that all the occupants were evacuated from the trailer. There are no reported injuries.