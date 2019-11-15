MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – We have told you about the danger of space heaters before, but now FOX10 News is showing how they can be deadly. Mobile Fire Rescue got one to catch fire to show how quickly things can go wrong.
When used the right way, space heaters can give warmth on a cold winter's night, but when used wrong or next to something flammable flames can quickly spark.
“You could have a short in the surge protector or if you have any clothing or any sort of flammable material on or around the space heater, those can catch fire very quickly as well,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue.
During the demo, it did not take long for the space heater to catch fire. The experts say when using one it should never be plugged into an extension cord or surge protector. It should also be put on a flat surface leave three feet of space around it and make sure it is turned off before you leave the room.
“Keep in mind it is only supposed to be used to heat a small space, so don't try to use it to heat an entire room nor an entire house,” Millhouse said.
Mobile Fire says it sees a spike in fires when it gets cold because of space heaters.
“In cold weather months do what you can to stay warm, but make sure you follow the guidelines and the tips provided by the owner’s manual and manufactures for proper use of a space heater,” Millhouse said.
While flames may give you the warmth you want, in this case it could be deadly.
