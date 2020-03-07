MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Fire crews have been battling a multi-story home fire for over two hours according to Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse.
According to Millhouse, there are no reported injuries and and there are five fire MFR units and an ambulance on scene in addition to engines from the Seven Hills Fire Department.
Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 11:15 a.m. and additional units were dispatched an hour later.
This is a developing story.
