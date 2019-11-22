MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile firefighter crews battled two fires early Friday morning.
The first was on Park Avenue North, and a short time later firefighters also responded to a fire on Gaston Street.
The second one came at about 5 a.m., with units arriving on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Gaston Street. That's between Basil Street and Adams Street. Mobile Fire-Rescue reported heavy flames were visible from the front of the structure.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
MFRD spokesman Steven Millhouse told FOX10 News on the scene that the primary search of the home's interior was clear, with no one inside the structure.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is pending, Millhouse said.
A little earlier, at about 4:34 a.m., Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies responded to 70 Park Avenue North. Upon arrival, Millhouse said, crews discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames under the carport of the residence.
Millhouse said flames extended to the structure and were threatening the rest of the home.
Firefighters quickly established fire scene operations and prepared their initial fire attack at the Park Avenue North fire, Millhouse said. He said all occupants were able to safely evacuate the home prior to MFRD arrival on scene.
He said all signs of fire were rapidly subdued with no reported injuries.
The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.
