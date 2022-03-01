MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The packed Mardi Gras crowds can make it challenging to respond to emergencies

"Its very important that we have a system in place to respond to emergencies," said Neil Sherer with Mobile Fire Rescue.

That system is the Mobile Fire-Rescue special events division which is broken into three parts. Ambulances, minis which are golf carts to transport patients, and of course bike teams.

"Bike teams kind of allow us to maneuver through places where we might not be able to get a fire truck or an ambulance," added Sherer.

Even with three weeks of Mardi Gras they find it more rewarding than challenging.

"I enjoy it. I don’t find it too challenging. I like interacting with the public and getting out there and showing them what we're all about"

And that’s why all of them continue to volunteer for the special events division year after year.

"It says that we have created an environment that people want to be in. We have support from the administration and that we enjoy being here," said EMS Chief Jim Cox.

The work can be hard but for them getting to help the community makes it all worth it.

"It really is inspiring to see everything these guys are able to accomplish in the midst of everything that goes on during Mardi Gras," added Cox.

Mobile Fire-Rescue also recognized Dr. Jim McMahon who’s riding in his last Fat Tuesday before retiring.