MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – One of the three Mobile firefighters who lost their job in June because of controversial social media posts about Black Lives Matter protests is set to be reinstated after winning a Mobile County Personnel Board appeal this week, FOX10 News has learned.
A source confirms the firefighter in question will be suspended retroactively for 30 working days and will have to undergo training on diversity and inclusion.
In June, two firefighters were terminated and a third resigned. At the time, a spokesperson for their union said it was because of an exchange of words over Black Lives Matter protests that started inside a fire station then continued on social media. It is unclear exactly what was posted.
At the time, Fire Chief Mark Sealy said he was not happy about what happened involving the firefighters and took the blame.
“We’re not going to have a fire department that disrespects our community,” he said during a June press conference.
Sealy previously said that they would start ongoing training for implicit bias and diversity awareness in July. The training has since been pushed back until the end of the year because of COVID-19 concerns and a desire to do the training in person.
“We have built that reputation of excellence on that being unbiased and unprejudiced and when we have some that choose to erode that then we’re going to take steps to correct it,” Sealy said in June.
FOX10 News reached out to the Mobile firefighters’ union and the attorney representing the fired firefighter, but both declined to comment for this story. Mobile Fire-Rescue said they do not comment on personnel issues.
As of publication, the Mobile County Personnel Board has not responded to our request for information on the appeal case.
