FOX10 News is committed to saluting our first responders. Tonight, we're recognizing six Mobile firefighters who fought to save a baby's life.
Back in August, the one-year-old girl went into cardiac arrest. When Rescue 22 and Engine 22 arrived on the scene, rescuers say the the child was unresponsive, turning blue and had no pulse. Firemedics administered CPR while clearing her airway. Due to their efforts, the baby's heart began to beat again on the way to the hospital.
Because of their prompt actions, the little girl made a full recovery.
