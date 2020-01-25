MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Maurice Woodard found his love for flowers and the creativity they allow him while working at a funeral service.
Woodard says his first "shop" was in the front living room of his grandparents home selling his arrangements part time, but then his craft blossomed into what is now his third location change as his business keeps growing.
Woodard has now branched out to creating arrangements for any occasion his customers need.
"I love to see people smile, especially when they're at a time of need or something like that I just love to see them do better than what they were when I first initially met them," said Woodard.
There's more to “Designs by Maurice’” grand opening than meets the eye though.
With his success, he's now working on a program for youth to strike up their creativity.
“When I was younger, I wish I knew about things like this to work with flowers. Just trying to strike up the creativity in younger kids who are in high school, maybe so they can learn a trade or something. So that way when they come out of school they'll have something different. Everybody rushes into corporate America. It's just good to have that creative gene, because this is a business that I'll never give up."
Woodard says he's looking forward to giving back and will be working on getting started with that program within this year.
Visit this website for more information about Designs by Maurice.
