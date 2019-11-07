A Hollingers Island Elementary School student is being praised for his quick, heroic actions. The young boy saved his classmate from choking.
Memories from elementary school often fade, but Colden Dees and Samuel Creswell are sharing store they'll never forget.
A week ago, on Halloween morning, the pair were walking out of their school's cafeteria when Colden says he noticed Samuel was choking.
"He definitely started turning red. Almost like a cherry," Colden explained.
Luckily, Colden knew exactly what to do, and did it quickly.
"So pretty much I sling my book bag off, I take his off and I started doing this. I lifted him off the ground twice," Colden said.
After two quick lifts, the sandwich Samuel was choking on came out.
"My life almost ran away so pretty much, yeah, I was scared," Samuel said.
"Yeah so pretty much he was very relieved that I was there at the right time," Colden said. "I learned it from YouTube. That's why I watch YouTube!"
"It's amazing. We really don't think our children are paying attention to some of those things and then they step up when it matters, it's a blessing," 4th grade math and science teacher Kevin Robertson said. "He did a wonderful thing that day. "
A wonderful 'thing' indeed, and an elementary school memory that won't fade away anytime soon.
