MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Supply chain issues continue to wreak havoc on multiple portions of our country’s economy.

In the Port City, retailers big and small are being impacted.

Furniture stores are no exception with some deliveries taking many months just to be fulfilled.

Depending what you order, some furniture stores are saying delivery could be 6 to 8 months from now. That delay at least partly being blamed on the cargo ship crunch in California.

Sherri Bumpers Kabalka and her husband bought a West Mobile home in June. Around the same time, she bought some new furniture. Roughly four months later, she is still waiting for portions of the order.

“Whenever we have company over we’re like we promise we’re going to have bar stools soon, we promise we’re going to have this coffee table soon,” she said.

The initial delivery estimate was six to 12 weeks. A timeframe that at first, she found shocking.

“Our initial thoughts were to look online or find another vendor, but we soon realized that was going to be the case no matter who we ordered from,” Bumpers Kabalka said.

It is an industry wide problem. At Barrow’s Fine Furniture near I-65 and Government, some orders are taking six to eight months to get delivered.

“I’ve talked to people that have been in this industry a lot longer than me and they have never seen experienced anything of this magnitude,” said Sarah Locklier.

Locklier is a merchandise buyer at Barrow’s Fine Furniture. She says a lot of the issue stems from the supply-chain bottleneck and a delivery driver shortage.

Some of the goods they are waiting on likely stuck on ships off California’s coast.

Goldman Sachs estimates there is roughly $24 billion of merchandise waiting to be offloaded in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“We’ve have had customers that have had an order out for over a year now and we’re totally compassionate and open to giving their money back,” Locklier said.

Locklier says while some orders are taking a while, others are being fulfilled quickly. The store has been selling merchandise from the floor and more trucks are starting to trickle in.

Back with Bumpers Kabalka, she is feeling lucky her furniture is starting to arrive.

“Initially we thought 6 to 12 weeks was such a long wait and then when I hear other people are waiting six months, eight months, you know a year, I think we definitely lucked up,” she said.

The furniture store also told me not only are there delays, but stores are having to raise prices because it is costing more to get containers from other countries to the United States.