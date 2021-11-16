Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile’s signature Moon Pie Drop is just around the corner, and the city is gearing up for a big announcement tomorrow morning.

According to Judi Gulledge, co-chair of Moon Pie Over Mobile, typically 50,000 people flood the streets. Last year, streets were empty, but she hopes all will return to normal this year with no COVID restrictions.

“I don’t think we have any in place,” said Gulledge. “Our community is relatively safe right now. We are constantly monitoring that.”

Business booms downtown on New Year’s Eve, and the celebration can attract tourists from all across the Gulf Coast.

Many do not seem concerned about COVID-19 this New Year’s Eve.

“I feel like if you’re vaccinated, it’s fine,” said Dylan Little. “It’s up to you if you want to wear a mask or not, but if you’re vaccinated, it’s fine.”

Coming on the heels of the big headliner announcement, it has people ready to get back out.

“If you’re from Mobile, it’s fun,” said Avery Estes. “There’s a lot of people that show up, so it’s good to show you are a part of Mobile.”

And of course, people are ready for the main attraction.

“We are going to have the world’s largest edible moon pie that we’re going to cut, and everybody can come out and get a piece of that moon pie,” said Gulledge. “It’s delicious.”

The new Moon Pie Over Mobile website launches tomorrow following the headliner announcement. Here, the full list of activities will be posted.