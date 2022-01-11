A group in Mobile is taking a stand against human trafficking and the impact it has on our community.

"Eye Heart World" shared personal testimonies Tuesday evening from victims.

The group met to raise awareness to keep people from becoming victims of these crimes. January serves as human trafficking awareness month.

Crystal Yarbrough is the program director over the group who put on the event.

She says its more of a serious issue in Mobile than people know.

"We have a significant problem here and it happens every day," Yarbrough said. "In March we will have been open for four years and we've had over 300 direct care referrals."

Yarbrough says it's a typical ploy for human trafficker's, to groom their victims, which ultimately leads to total control.

Another big issue to the problem is the highway access points making it easy to travel across the country.

"We have I-65 corridor and the I-10 corridor they intersect here," Yarbrough said. "And I-10 goes all the way out to California and I-65 goes all the way out to Gary, Indiana."

You can use the number below if you suspect any instances of human trafficking in your community.