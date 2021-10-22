MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- More than 24 hours after filming on a New Mexico movie set turned into a real-life tragedy, there are more questions than answers.

“It’s a wide array of things that could have gone wrong,” said Donald Washington, Owner of SRT Mobile.

Investigators have not released the exact cause yet, but Washington can speculate. He previously worked in the movie industry in the Port City as a firearm expert. Now he owns and runs SRT Mobile, a gun range and shop.

“I’m thinking more or less from my experience that somebody actually messed up on the actual protocol of the actual blank itself,” he said.

Washington says multiple people are responsible for prop guns on movie sets. They check and recheck to make sure blanks are being used and not live ammo. But he says blanks can still be dangerous at close range because they simulate a real shot.

“If that round has that energy to push out that fireball and flash you also get a concussion force and that can be actually be deadly,” Washington said.

As the investigation continues, Washington says he knows his friends in the Mobile Film community are heartbroken.

“The film community is a small community state to state, most of the guys that are going to work there from grips to sound guys they all know each other they work on several sets together, they’re heart broken,” he said.

The Mobile Film Office says local productions have used guns here, but nothing has ever happened like what happened in New Mexico.