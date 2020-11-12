MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Heart Walk Experience is going digital!
The event typically brings hundreds together to walk for the American Heart Association.
But, like everything else this year, it’s a little different.
Evan Duffy with the Association joined Lenise Ligon to discuss the event in detail.
