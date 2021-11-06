MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It may have been a chilly Saturday morning, but the crowds still showed up for the Mobile Heart Walk. After a virtual event last year, it was good to be back in person raising more than just awareness for heart health.

And making her return to the stage, FOX 10's Lenise Ligon presided over the event welcoming walkers to the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Despite the cooler temperatures -- no one was complaining -- instead they were happy to be back supporting the American Heart Association, not only talking awareness but prevention.

"We are glad to be back in person. Fresh air and just enjoying being able to hang out with people we haven't seen in a couple of years," said Jaime Creel, USA Cath Lab.

There was some music and a little pre-walk warm up to get the crowd moving. Dr. Valerie James is the 2021 Woman of Impact and says living heart healthy can start right now.

"Three things I think are really important -- mindfulness, in addition to eating healthy as always, and exercise -- walking, whether it's jogging or just moving. I think that is really important as well," said Dr. James.

You don't have to look far to find people impacted by heart disease. Brenda Christian and Olga Harris are walking for Morcene Emmett, who died of a massive heart attack two weeks ago.

"Very unexpected. He was at work and he got sick. They called the ambulance and they picked him up and before he got to the hospital he was dead," said Harris.

Their hearts are full as they join others to help save lives from heart disease and stroke.

"We are here to bring awareness... To eating right. How important exercise is to get healthy," said Christian.

"And it's important to realize it doesn't matter how old you are. You need to start and you need to do something about it. 55 is young so you got to get out there and keep at it," added Harris.

The American Heart Association says it couldn't do it without all of their, volunteers, sponsors, and fundraisers for making it happen every year.