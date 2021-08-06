MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile and UMS-Wright Preparatory School recognized Olympic swimmer Paige Madden at an event Friday morning.
UMS-Wright is Madden's alma mater.
Madden won a silver medal after she and her teammates took second in the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay race at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
At the event Friday, the swimmer thanked her supporters and signed autographs.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council proclaimed August 6 to be Paige Madden Day and gave her a key to the city.
