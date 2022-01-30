MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The competition was heating up at the Second Annual Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in Mobile as four teams battled it out to advance.

It's definitely not a sport you see every day. It's a mixture between soccer, basketball, and football. Just like any sport, it can get pretty competitive especially at Sunday's tournament, The Azalea City Classic.

"It's an extremely competitive, seven-on-seven, co-ed sport using a frisbee and a lot of running, said Gregory Harris.

Harris has been playing ultimate frisbee since 2004 and said he found out about the sport in college and hasn't stopped playing since.

"I'm actually what they call one of the veterans out here," said Harris, "it started off as something fun to do during intramurals and a really great way to get some exercise in without running in circles all day."

Many players said it's hard to understand all the rules at first, but once you get the hang of it, it all comes together.

"So, everyone has the disk and when you have the disk in your hand, you can't move and everyone else, as you can see, can move around them out there and the object is to advance the disk through throws up the field. You actually get it in that goal line and someone catches it right there," said Harris.

When looking at the field it's predominately men, but female player, Anna Carlin who plays for Mobile's team "Mobtown" said she loves the challenge and encourages other women to join.

"You have to gain the respect, you have to try extra hard. Being a female you have to try hard, you have to practice a lot more because most men are faster and more athletic than females, so you just have to try harder to compete."

Carlin said although it can be tough being one of the few females on the field, playing ultimate frisbee has its benefits.

"I met a lot of friends, I met my fiancé playing ultimate, so yeah, it's just fun."

If ultimate frisbee is something you might be interested in, you can visit Ultimate Frisbee in Mobile, AL on Facebook.