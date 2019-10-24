The Mobile Housing Board is laying off its Section 8 staff. According to the agency, those layoffs are due to "serious challenges" the housing board is facing.
"We are making some very difficult decisions, unpopular decisions, but the right decisions to enhance and improve the services that we provide," Executive Director Michael Pierce said.
Pierce said the changes are inevitable for the agency to stay afloat. He added things got so bad for the agency, it was almost taken over by The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Pierce said the changes will allow the agency to house more people in the short term. He said the direction the agency is going in now is simply not serving the people of Mobile at full capacity.
"We have several hundred vouchers that we have presented that we are unable to get out to the public because we're inundated and backlogged with what we do presently have," he explained.
To replace the Section 8 staff, Mobile Housing Board will hire a private entity to run the Section 8 department.
Pierce said the agencies will send in a bid and they will choose an agency, likely by January. The Housing Board is still accepting applications.
"What we have decided is we needed to outsource or privatize the ACV program in order to get it to a place in HUD's world as being a high performer. So what that means is there's maximum utilization of the vouchers that your agency is allotted," Pierce added.
Officials said 15 employee's jobs are on the chopping block. Pierce adds it was a tough decision to make, but it was necessary for the benefit of Mobile.
The layoffs are expected to take effect in January.
Pierce said each employee will be able to apply and be considered for a job with the company the Mobile Housing Board chooses to handle Section 8.
"Where are these people living if we are not able to house them? We know that there is a large population within our community who are homeless.
They're living in their vehicles. Some are living with family members and friends," said Pierce.
Pierce said with this plan in effect every voucher should be in use in the next 12 to 18 months. That could include more than 500 more vouchers.
