MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Racing is expected to return to Mobile International Speedway in 2021 with a new promoter and manager.
Texas businesswoman Gina Schild-Knowles is taking over control of the speedway from track owner Ida Fields. Schild-Knowles currently operates Houston Raceway Park.
The plan is for racing to return to MIS with a limited schedule in 2021 and a full schedule in 2022. Schild-Knowles signed a one-year lease agreement with Fields and has an option to buy the track.
In a news release, Schild-Knowles said, “Mobile has a rich history, and we plan to add to that history in the coming years. It is a beautiful facility with a lot of room for growth. We think with some hard work and solid promotion, racers and fans will come back to enjoy it again. I'm anxious to get things rolling and excited to be working with a team of people who genuinely love short track racing.”
An open practice and town hall meeting for racers has been scheduled for March 27.
The touring Southern Super Series is set to return to MIS for a super late model race on June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.