MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – City Council districts should reflect the city’s majority-black population, a progressive organization told city leaders Wednesday.

In a letter to Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the City Council, the Southern Poverty Law Center argues that Voting Rights Act requires the creation of a fourth district where minorities are the majority of residents.

“We’re looking at ensuring that the city is considering these seven individual districts, making sure that within those seven districts that voters are able to elect candidates that represent them,” said Caren Short, the Montgomery-based organization’s supervisor attorney.

Lawsuits already have been filed over Alabama’s plan to redraw the boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts. Soon, that battleground will shift to the municipal level.

Just like for the Legislature and U.S. House of Representatives, City Council districts must be adjusted every 10 years to reflect population shifts. According to the 2020 census, black residents now are 51.3 percent of Mobile. Overall, minority voters are 59.2 percent, while whites make up just 40.8 percent of residents.

Under the current council boundaries, whites are the majority in Districts 4, 5, 6 and 7, while African-Americans dominate in Districts 1, 2 and 3 in the eastern and northern parts of Mobile.

Short told FOX10 News that the districts should better reflect the changing demographics of the city.

“You’re able to draw four majority-minority districts,” she said. “And you know, I think when you look at it the other way, and you think about a city that is 40 percent white and having four majority white districts, that seems a little strange as well.”

In a statement sent in response to questions from FOX10 News, Stimpson did not address the demographics issue directly.

“We understand the responsibility entrusted to us by the citizens of Mobile and are committed to a transparent redistricting process,” he stated. “We will work closely with the City Council on a final plan, which will comply with all requirements including the Voting Rights Act.”

Demographic do not guarantee election outcomes. Running citywide this year in the now majority-black city, the white incumbent defeated his African-American opponent – largely because turnout in the white neighborhoods was so much higher.

Short said her organization’s focus is on the law, specifically Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

“What Section 2 requires is that there be districts drawn that are compact,” she said. “And you know, we believe – we wouldn’t have sent the letter if we didn’t believe that four majority-minority districts could be drawn that would satisfy Section 2, and we believe that can be done.”

Short said the mayor is supposed to present a plan to the council six months after the release of census figures, which was in August. The council then would have six months to adopt the new district lines; otherwise, the mayor’s proposal automatically would take effect.

Short urged city leaders to seek public engagement.

“These are the public’s maps,” she said. “And we want to make sure that residents of Mobile have input and have say in what these new boundaries will be.”