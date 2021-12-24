MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One local group celebrated its 10th year of a Christmas eve tradition.
The Mobile Jaycees rose bright and early Friday morning for the Stone Soup Project.
The organization started cooking turkeys at 3 a.m.
Members said they are happy to sacrifice some sleep to provide meals for the less fortunate.
The meals go to different foster homes, the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club, and other organizations.
Each meal included at least turkey, Caesar salad, macaroni and cheese, and Hawaiian roll.
