MOBILE, Ala. -- The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling directing the judge to reinstate the guilty plea of James Blackman.
According to the indictment, from around November 2016 to about Jan. 16, 2018, Blackman was the Chief-of-Staff and administrative assistant to Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner.
The indictment charges that from around November 2016 to about January 2018, Blackman used his position to enrich himself by diverting to his personal benefit approximately $200,000 in money and property belonging to the city of Prichard.
On March 7th, 2019, Blackman entered a blind plea to 22 counts of theft 1st, nine counts of theft 2nd, nine counts of theft 3rd, five counts of theft 4th, and use of official position or office for personal gain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.