MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile has created a webpage dedicated to public information and input about the redistricting process being undertaken by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council.

The webpage includes important information about the redistricting process, a list of frequently asked questions, information about upcoming community meetings and a space for public feedback. It also includes an interactive map that allows anyone to view and compare the existing council districts, the proposed council districts and all relevant data about Mobile's population and racial demographics.

“When we started this process a few weeks ago, our goal was to have a thorough and transparent process,” Stimpson said. “Thanks to input from all seven city councilors and the hard work of the City’s GIS department, we’ve put together a toolkit I believe will help us do that moving forward.”

The redistricting webpage at https://www.cityofmobile.org/redistricting-2022/

The city will also host two virtual town hall meetings today, Jan. 25, regarding the redistricting process. They will be hosted on the City of Mobile’s Facebook Page at noon and 5 p.m. The replay can be accessed on the city's Facebook page and the city's YouTube Channel.

Over the past 10 years, Mobile has lost population and seen a steady migration to the west. As a result, the current city council districts do not have an equal population and must be redrawn in accordance with Code of Alabama 1975, Section 11-43A-33.

The last time Mobile went through redistricting was in 2012 following the U.S. Census in 2010.