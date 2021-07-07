MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Police are looking to change the way they respond to a shooting, using technology that will detect gunshots the moment they happen.

“We deploy sensors, a network of sensors into the area and we basically triangulate on gunfire incidents,” said Phil Dailly from ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter is one of the companies MPD wants to work with. Dailly says their sensors can figure out where a shooting happened down to about 80 feet by calculating how long it takes the sound to reach their microphones.

The analysis takes seconds which means police can get notified before a 911 call.

“We have a saying that when it comes to shootings time is tissue meaning that the faster you can get the victim to medical care the better outcomes,” Dailly said.

The system would also have a video component. If a gunshot is detected cameras would automatically turn to the sound.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste is hopeful the City Council sees the value in it.

“After we’ve got an approval from the City Council the next step would be to determine where our most likely areas for us to have violent crime to occur,” he said.

Currently, ShotSpotter is in over 120 cities, including Birmingham and Montgomery.

Dailly says their technology has had a lot of success and one study found less than 20% of all shootings are reported and ShotSpotter fills the gap.

“We’ve seen reductions in homicides, in shootings,” he said. “For example, Greenville, North Carolina saw 29% reduction in gun violence in their first year.”

The City of Mobile and Alabama Power are working together on this project. They are set to have a meeting about the program on Thursday.